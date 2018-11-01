Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Continues scoring in big win

Aldridge turned in 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in the Spurs' 120-90 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Aldridge checked in as the second-leading scorer behind DeMar DeRozan while producing his best shooting percentage (76.9) of the season. The 33-year-old was unusually quiet on the rebounding front, but he typically remains a reliable source of boards given his frontcourt role and commanding size. Through seven games, Aldridge is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks across 35.3 minutes.

