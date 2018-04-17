Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Contributes 34 points in Game 2 loss

Aldridge pitched in 34 points (11-21 FG, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Aldridge unsurprisingly led the way for the Spurs' offense once again, but as has often been the case, he got nowhere near the support he needed to have his efforts lead to victory. The multi-time All-Star is likely to continue seeing sky-high usage for what remains of the series, although if the first two games are any indication, the Spurs may not be long for the postseason. Factoring in Monday's production, Aldridge is averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 30.5 minutes over the first two games versus the Warriors, with his shot attempts seeing a nice bump from the 12 he took in Game 1.