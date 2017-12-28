Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Could be rested Thursday
Aldridge could be rested for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
The situation is still a bit unclear, but Bondy reports that the Spurs are still "waiting to see" if Aldridge will play, which implies that he could be rested. A more definitive update on the 32-year-old should be available closer to the 7:30PM ET tip.
