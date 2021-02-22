Aldridge (hip) went through practice Monday and is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Spurs play-by-play man Dan Weiss reports.

While the Spurs are dealing with several COVID-19-related absences, the silver lining is that Aldridge was able to return to practice Monday for the first time since he suffered a strained hip at the beginning of February. The team will wait to see how Aldridge feels Tuesday before updating his status. If he's ultimately unable to play, San Antonio would likely only have nine available bodies.