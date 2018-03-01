Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Day-to-day with ankle sprain
Aldridge (ankle) is considered day-to-day, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge was forced out of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans after spraining his right ankle and would not return. Aldridge has two days to rest the ankle before Saturday's matchup with the Lakers, and whether or not he's able to participate in practice Friday should be a good indicator for his status against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will not return Wednesday with ankle sprain•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Another stellar effort in pivotal win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 38 points in narrow loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Plays just four minutes in All-Star game•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out Monday with knee soreness•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...