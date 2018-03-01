Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Day-to-day with ankle sprain

Aldridge (ankle) is considered day-to-day, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Aldridge was forced out of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans after spraining his right ankle and would not return. Aldridge has two days to rest the ankle before Saturday's matchup with the Lakers, and whether or not he's able to participate in practice Friday should be a good indicator for his status against Los Angeles.

