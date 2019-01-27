Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Dominant double-double in win

Aldridge scored a team-high 28 points (12-20 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 win over the Pelicans.

Facing a New Orleans squad without Anthony Davis (finger) or Julius Randle (ankle), Aldridge had little trouble imposing his will around the basket. It's his third double-double in the last six games -- and 15th of the season -- and the fourth time in that six-game stretch he's dropped 25 or more points.