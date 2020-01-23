Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Dominates against New Orleans
Aldridge accumulated 32 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 win over the Pelicans.
Aldridge was practically unstoppable, torching the Pelicans both inside and out no matter who was his primary defender. Despite playing second fiddle to DeMar DeRozan more often than not of late, Aldridge has scored at least 30 in two of the last four games, plus he's averaging career highs of 1.8 blocks and 1.2 threes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...