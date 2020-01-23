Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Dominates against New Orleans

Aldridge accumulated 32 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 win over the Pelicans.

Aldridge was practically unstoppable, torching the Pelicans both inside and out no matter who was his primary defender. Despite playing second fiddle to DeMar DeRozan more often than not of late, Aldridge has scored at least 30 in two of the last four games, plus he's averaging career highs of 1.8 blocks and 1.2 threes.