Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-digit boards in six straight
Aldridge tallied 24 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 40 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 104-92 win over the Warriors.
Aldridge provided his usual strong production on the glass with his sixth straight game with double-digit boards, but it was his shooting performance from the field that was the more notable takeaway. Coming into the contest, Aldridge had converted a woeful 34.1 percent of his attempts from the field over the last six games, resulting in him averaging just 12.8 points during that span. The performance was just what Aldridge needed to get back on track, though it's unclear if he'll get the opportunity to build on the outing Monday in New Orleans. With the Spurs finishing off their second back-to-back set in less than a week, coach Gregg Popovich could be motivated to rest Aldridge or at least limit the big man's minutes to some extent.
