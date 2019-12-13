Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double but poor shooting

Aldridge totaled 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-109 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Aldridge turned in just his fourth double-double through 22 appearances this season. He's on pace to post his worst mark in that category since his rookie campaign (six in 2006-07), and if the Spurs continue to struggle it's possible the front office will explore the trade market for the 34-year-old big man.