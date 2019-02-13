Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double, four blocks in win

Aldridge accumulated 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Aldridge matched his season high in blocks while posting another double-double, his 21st across 58 appearances this season. As the Spurs enter the All-Stat break, he is matching his career highs in assists per game (2.6) and blocks per game (1.2) while providing his usual punch as a scorer and rebounder. With the team fighting for playoff positioning, expect him to remain aggressive across the last 23 regular season games.