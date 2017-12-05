Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double in Monday's win

Aldridge scored 17 points (5-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 96-93 win over the Pistons.

Three different Spurs produced double-doubles on the night, with Aldridge leading the team in scoring and providing some clutch free throws down the stretch. The double-double was his ninth of the season, but with Kawhi Leonard (quad) inching closer to a return, Aldridge's usage and production could soon be headed for a drop.