Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double in Monday's win
Aldridge scored 17 points (5-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 96-93 win over the Pistons.
Three different Spurs produced double-doubles on the night, with Aldridge leading the team in scoring and providing some clutch free throws down the stretch. The double-double was his ninth of the season, but with Kawhi Leonard (quad) inching closer to a return, Aldridge's usage and production could soon be headed for a drop.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 17 points Monday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads tem with 22 points in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts season-high 41 versus Memphis•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Co-leads team with 17 points Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...