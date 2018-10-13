Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double in preseason finale

Aldridge scored 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Magic.

The 33-year-old looks to be ready for the regular season to begin. Aldridge hasn't averaged a double-double since he left Portland in the summer of 2015, but he'll still be a key part of a new-look Spurs lineup that will feature DeMar DeRozan as his partner off the wing instead of Kawhi Leonard.