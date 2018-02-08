Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double in Wednesday's rout
Aldridge scored a team-high 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 129-81 win over the Suns.
The Spurs controlled the game from opening tipoff to final buzzer, handing the Suns their worst loss in franchise history, but Aldridge was still plenty productive despite a lighter workload than usual. He now has 21 double-doubles on the season, and he should continue putting up big numbers while Kawhi Leonard (quad) remains out.
