Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double leads team to victory
Aldridge tallied 25 points (9-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 107-99 win over the Timberwolves.
Aldridge's $72.3 million contract extension meant that Coach Gregg Popovich expects the big man to produce, especially when premier playmaker Kawhi Leonard is absent. That motivation apparently worked, and with no set timetable for a return from Leonard, the team will be leaning on Aldridge in the short-term, making him a great value in most formats. Rudy Gay should also see more time without Leonard, but Aldridge is going to keep producing big stat lines in the meantime. Look for him to have a big game against the hapless Bulls on Saturday.
