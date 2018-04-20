Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in Game 3 defeat

Aldridge produced 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Aldridge once again paced the Spurs in scoring and rebounding, with his 60.0 percent success rate from the floor serving as his highest of the series. However, his contributions were nowhere near enough to help vault his team to victory. The veteran forward remains San Antonio's most viable offensive threat by far, and he should once again see a high volume of minutes as they look to stave off elimination in Sunday's Game 4.