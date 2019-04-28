Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in Game 7 loss

Aldridge finished with 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 41 minutes during Saturday's 90-86 loss to the Nuggets.

Aldridge struggled from the field Saturday, his shot deserting him at the worst possible time. Overlooking the disappointing end to the season, Aldridge put together a strong series of games across the playoffs and was almost certainly the Spurs best player across that period. The arrival of DeMar DeRozan did little to impact Aldridge's value and it would appear things will remain much the same heading into next season.

