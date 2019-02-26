Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in loss
Aldridge totaled 18 points (2-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and a block over 32 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Nets on Monday.
Aldridge posted a big double-double on a night where only he and teammate DeMar DeRozan could find the bottom of the basket. Aldridge is averaging a healthy 8.9 boards per game this season, though that number has risen to 10.3 over his last 12 games.
