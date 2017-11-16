Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in loss

Aldridge tallied 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 98-86 loss to Minnesota.

Aldridge put up his sixth double-double of the season, but it wasn't enough to get the victory. He has carried a lot of the offensive load this season, and until Kawhi Leonard (quad) returns, there is no reason to believe this will change. He also leads the team in rebounds, blocks and minutes played. Upon Leonard's return to action, Aldridge should see a reduction in output, so his sell-high window remains open for now.