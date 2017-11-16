Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in loss
Aldridge tallied 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 98-86 loss to Minnesota.
Aldridge put up his sixth double-double of the season, but it wasn't enough to get the victory. He has carried a lot of the offensive load this season, and until Kawhi Leonard (quad) returns, there is no reason to believe this will change. He also leads the team in rebounds, blocks and minutes played. Upon Leonard's return to action, Aldridge should see a reduction in output, so his sell-high window remains open for now.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores season-high 32 points in win over Dallas•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Continues hot start in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 28 points Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double leads team to victory•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...