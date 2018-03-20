Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in placid victory

Aldridge had 33 points (13-22 FG, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 89-75 victory over the Warriors.

Aldridge was dominant against what resembled a G-League team Monday. He took full advantage of the Warriors missing basically their entire lineup due to injury. He continues to be the entire offense for the Spurs, with the next highest scorer putting up just 12 points. The Spurs have moved back inside the playoff picture and need to keep winning to ensure they secure a seed out West.