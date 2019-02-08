Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in return
Aldridge totaled 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 127-118 loss to Portland.
Aldridge returned to action Thursday, ending the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The 17 points were his lowest in over two weeks. Prior to this game he had been shooting the ball well and has also lifted his rebound rate. The Spurs have now lost three games in a row and will certainly not find it any easier when they travel to Utah to face the Jazz on Saturday.
