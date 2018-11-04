Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in victory Saturday

Aldridge totaled 22 points (11-21 FG), 12 rebounds, and six assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 victory over New Orleans.

Aldridge faired very well against the returning Anthony Davis, producing a double-double in a whopping 39 minutes of playing time. Despite the addition of DeMar DeRozan, Aldridge is producing on a nightly basis and has not seen as much of a decline in his numbers as some might have expected.