Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in victory

Aldridge tallied 34 points (13-19 FG, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Aldridge has been amazing to begin the season. The Spurs now own a 13-7 record, and this is due largely to the production of Aldridge. Kawhi Leonard (hip) still has no definite timetable for his return, meaning that Aldridge is going to have to continue logging big minutes on a nightly basis. Once Leonard does return, his numbers could take a small hit, so the sell-high window is still there, but will be creeping shut over the next few weeks.