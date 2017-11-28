Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in victory
Aldridge tallied 34 points (13-19 FG, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-108 victory over the Mavericks.
Aldridge has been amazing to begin the season. The Spurs now own a 13-7 record, and this is due largely to the production of Aldridge. Kawhi Leonard (hip) still has no definite timetable for his return, meaning that Aldridge is going to have to continue logging big minutes on a nightly basis. Once Leonard does return, his numbers could take a small hit, so the sell-high window is still there, but will be creeping shut over the next few weeks.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Co-leads team with 17 points Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team with 26 points in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores season-high 32 points in win over Dallas•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.