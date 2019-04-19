Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in win

Aldridge totaled 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and a block across 34 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Aldridge finished Thursday's win with a double-double in points and rebounds, adding five helpers and a swat. Through three playoff games, he's averaging a healthy 19.0 points and 9.0 boards.