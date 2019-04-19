Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in win

Aldridge totaled 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and a block across 34 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Aldridge finished Thursday's win with a double-double in points and rebounds, adding five helpers and a swat. Through three playoff games, he's averaging a healthy 19.0 points and 9.0 boards.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...