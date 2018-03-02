Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Doubtful for Saturday

Aldridge (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Aldridge, who left Wednesday's game against the Pelicans with a sprained right ankle, is considered day-to-day with the injury, but it looks like he will have to be sidelined for at least one contest. With Paul Gasol (knee) also questionable for Saturday, the Spurs could be light on frontcourt depth heading into the weekend, which could mean extended some extended minutes for both Rudy Gay and Joffrey Lauvergne.