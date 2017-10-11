Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 16 points Tuesday

Aldridge accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Magic.

With Kawhi Leonard (quad) being held out of Tuesday's contest, Aldridge saw significant touches, needing just 25 minutes to drop 16 points. Depending on how long Leonard is held out, Aldridge will probably see his fantasy value get a bump, especially in DFS formats.