Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 17 points in 15 minutes Monday
Aldridge accumulated 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 106-100 loss over the Kings.
With Kawhi Leonard (quad) out of Monday's game, the team was looking to feed Aldridge the ball. He was decisive when he got it, firing up 10 shots in 15 minutes. If Leonard's injury spills into the regular season, the Spurs will likely need more of the Aldridge that posted 23.4 PPG back in 2014-15, rather than the Aldridge that posted 17.3 PPG last season.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Limited to eight points in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 28 points in Sunday's Game 1 loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double in series clinching win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Solid showing in Game 4 loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Plays both sides of the floor Friday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Bounces back with 15 in Game 2•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...