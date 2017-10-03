Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 17 points in 15 minutes Monday

Aldridge accumulated 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 106-100 loss over the Kings.

With Kawhi Leonard (quad) out of Monday's game, the team was looking to feed Aldridge the ball. He was decisive when he got it, firing up 10 shots in 15 minutes. If Leonard's injury spills into the regular season, the Spurs will likely need more of the Aldridge that posted 23.4 PPG back in 2014-15, rather than the Aldridge that posted 17.3 PPG last season.