Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 18 points

Aldridge scored 18 points (9-18 FG) and recorded six rebounds along with a block across 31 minutes Saturday against the Rockets.

Aldridge played just 21 minutes in Friday's contest while finishing with 10 points, but he logged his usual allotment of minutes in a 108-101 loss. The 33-year-old has scored with consistency of late, totaling 10 or more points in every game this December (12 games). Aldridge will head into Wednesday's matchup with Denver averaging 20.4 points along with 7.0 boards and 1.2 blocks per contest this month.