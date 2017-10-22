Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 28 points Saturday

Aldridge scored 28 points (12-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 87-77 victory over the Bulls.

Aldridge continues to be the focal point of the offense with Kawhi Leonard missing the start of the season. He took ten more shots than any other player on the roster, and he looks like the offensive player he was with the Trailblazers before he signed with the Spurs. As the leader of the offense for the foreseeable future, expect big point outputs from Aldridge, with the ability to pull down a double-double on any given night like he did Saturday.