Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 30 on Denver
Aldridge totaled 30 points (14-23 FG), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 106-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
The only disappointing part about this line is the fact that Aldridge committed six turnovers, as that's a season-high for the big man. It did mark his fifth 30-point game of the month though, as he's really thriving with Kawhi Leonard (quad) sidelined. Aldridge is now averaging 22.2 points and 8.5 rebounds a game for the season, as the talks of him leaving San Antonio appear to be a thing of the past.
