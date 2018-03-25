Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops in 34 points versus Bucks
Aldridge dropped in 34 points (12-21 FG, 10-12 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Bucks.
Aldridge led all scorers thanks to an efficient shooting performance, but only one of his teammates eclipsed 13 points as the Spurs snapped a six-game winning streak. He was held at bay on the glass, as has often been the case this season, but still delivered a useful fantasy performance nonetheless. Aldridge continues to enjoy a hefty usage rate on a Spurs squad looking to push for the postseason in the continued absence of Kawhi Leonard.
