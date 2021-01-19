Aldridge scored a team-high 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 125-104 win over the Train Blazers.

The Spurs didn't have much trouble downing a short-handed Blazers roster on the road, as Aldridge was one of four San Antonio players to score at least 20 points. The veteran big continues to struggle on the glass however, and Aldridge has produced five boards or less in five of his last seven games, averaging 15,4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 threes over that stretch.