Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops team-high 24 points in loss
Aldridge finished with 24 points (11-22 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to Denver.
Aldridge did all he could for the Spurs on Friday but received little help, especially on the offensive end of the floor. He has now scored at least 20 points in six of his past eight games and continues to be a primary focus on offense. He is barely a top-50 player this season but does provide positive contributions in six of the nine categories which makes him valuable in a number of formats.
