Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Efficient in Monday's win

Aldridge had 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.

Aldridge put together an efficient and well-rounded stat line, contributing nicely on both ends. He has been extremely solid lately, sinking 28-of-49 field-goal attempts over the last three tilts after connecting on no more than 30 percent of his shot attempts in five of the first 10 games to begin the month of November. Aldridge remains a walking double-double, and his career-low field-goal percentage appears to at least be on the rise.