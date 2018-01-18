Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Erupts for game-high 34 in Wednesday's win

Aldridge scored 34 points (13-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 100-95 win over the Nets.

No Kawhi Leonard (quad), no problem for the Spurs, as Aldridge scored at least 20 points for the seventh time in his last eight games. The 32-year-old is averaging 26.0 points, 9.3 boards and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, and he should continue to see heavy usage while Leonard remains on the shelf indefinitely.