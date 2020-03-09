Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Expected to sit again

Aldridge (shoulder) is expected to sit out Tuesday's game against Dallas, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

The Spurs initially hoped Aldridge would only miss a few games, but assuming he sits Tuesday, it will be his seventh consecutive absence. Expect Drew Eubanks and Trey Lyles to continue handling most of the center minutes.

