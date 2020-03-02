Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Expected to sit Monday

Aldridge (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Indiana, Evan Closky of KENS 5 in San Antonio reports.

Aldridge has already missed the last two games with a sore right shoulder, and it appears he's headed toward a third consecutive absence. Jakob Poeltl (knee) started in his place Saturday night against Orlando, but Poeltl was diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Sunday, so the Spurs will likely have to go with Trey Lyles at center.