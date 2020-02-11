Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 33 points

Aldridge registered 33 points (13-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 127-120 loss at Denver.

Aldridge paced the Spurs offensively and experienced a considerable rise on his touches and overall usage since DeMar DeRozan (back) didn't play. Aldridge has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last five games, but he is shooting just 45.9 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep during that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories