Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 33 points
Aldridge registered 33 points (13-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 127-120 loss at Denver.
Aldridge paced the Spurs offensively and experienced a considerable rise on his touches and overall usage since DeMar DeRozan (back) didn't play. Aldridge has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last five games, but he is shooting just 45.9 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep during that stretch.
