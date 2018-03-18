Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 39 in Saturday's win

Aldridge scored 39 points (14-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 win over the Timberwolves.

It's the 13th time this season Aldridge has scored 30 or more points in a game, as he continues to carry the load offensively for a Spurs team still missing Kawhi Leonard (quad). The 32-year-old has led San Antonio back into a playoff spot, but Aldridge will need to stay hot down the stretch to keep them there.