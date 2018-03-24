Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 45 points in win

Aldridge posted 45 minutes (19-28 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots and a steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 124-120 win over the Jazz

Aldridge's lingering knee soreness is in the rear-view mirror and he's put together a five-game tear where he's averaging nearly 30 points to go along with an average of nine rebounds over the past five games. With Kawhi Leonard's status uncertain, it's going to be up to Aldridge to stay in the playoff race.