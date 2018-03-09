Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for massive double-double

Aldridge posted 30 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 17 rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Warriors.

The Spurs ultimately blew the fourth-quarter lead, but the blame doesn't go on Aldridge, who could hardly have done more in a losing cause. The veteran All-Star's scoring total was easily a team high, as well as his second effort with at least 30 points in the last four games. His rebounding haul also qualified as a season-best figure and helped lead to Aldridge's first double-double since Feb. 7. After having looked out of rhythm Monday against the Grizzlies in what was his first game back from an ankle sprain, Aldridge appears to be back to full health and primed for a pair of Western Conference showdowns against the Thunder and Rockets over the next two contests.