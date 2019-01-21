Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explosive performance goes for naught
Aldridge furnished 30 points (13-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in the Spurs' 103-95 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Aldridge's scoring and rebounding total both paced either squad, with his 61.9 percent shooting an extension of what has already been an excellent offensive month. Aldridge has already eclipsed the 60.0 percent mark from the field on six occasions in January, leading to an average of 23.7 points across 10 contests during the month. The 33-year-old is also making his customary strong contributions in other categories, keeping his value robust across all formats.
