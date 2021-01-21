Aldridge played 23 minutes in Wednesday's 121-99 loss to the Warriors, finishing with four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block.

Aside from Dejounte Murray (22 points, six rebounds) most of the Spurs' key rotation players had down performances in the blowout loss, but Aldridge has been prone to these types of duds all too often this season. The 35-year-old hasn't adapted well to the Spurs' more perimeter-oriented offense in 2020-21, averaging 13.5 points -- down from 18.9 in 2019-20 -- while converting at a 25 percent clip on 3.7 three-point attempts per contest. His defensive production has also nosedived, with his rebounds falling from 7.4 to 4.6 per game and his blocks dropping from 1.6 to 0.8. While Aldridge's lagging numbers to date may make him seem like a buy-low target, it's possible that age has simply caught up with him and this is the new level of production fantasy managers may have to accept.