Aldridge posted 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 112-102 win over the Thunder.

Aldridge ended just one rebound short of a double-double in his previous game, but he reached that feat here and certainly left his mark on both ends of the court. Aldridge has also scored 13 or more points in four of his last five contests, and he remains serviceable in most formats even if he isn't the double-double, 20-point scoring machine he was in his prime days.