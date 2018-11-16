Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Force on the boards again in loss
Aldridge turned in 10 points (3-15 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in the Spurs' 116-111 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
It was another rough night from the field for Aldridge, who's now gone 6-for-27 over the last two games. The 33-year-old has offset that slump by averaging 14.0 rebounds in that pair of contests, but his poor offensive contributions have certainly played a part in the Spurs dropping both of those games. Aldridge also has a 2-for-14 effort on his ledger this month, leading to an atypically poor 37.6 percent success rate from the floor across seven November games.
