Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Full line in Sunday's loss

Aldridge collected 27 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Kings.

Aldridge was dominant, contributing in every category while producing a monster double-double. He has logged three double-doubles in the last four games and 29 through 76 appearances this season, this compared to 27 through 75 games in 2017-18. With the Spurs still trying to rise in the standings in order to land a preferred playoff matchup, Aldridge is likely to remain aggressive across the last five regular season games.