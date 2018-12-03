Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Gets hot from field in win

Aldridge totaled 29 points (11-15 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Spurs' 131-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Aldridge checked in behind only DeMar DeRozan in scoring on the Spurs while hitting the 20-point mark on the scoreboard for the third time in the last four games. The 33-year-old went through a multi-game shooting slump in mid-November, going a combined 14-for-58 from the field in a four-game sample. However, he's bounced back to shoot no worse than 43.8 percent and as high as Sunday's 73.3 percent over the last six games, allowing him to supplement his 10.5 rebounds per contest with equally impressive production on the scoreboard.