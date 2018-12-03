Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Gets hot from field in win
Aldridge totaled 29 points (11-15 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Spurs' 131-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Aldridge checked in behind only DeMar DeRozan in scoring on the Spurs while hitting the 20-point mark on the scoreboard for the third time in the last four games. The 33-year-old went through a multi-game shooting slump in mid-November, going a combined 14-for-58 from the field in a four-game sample. However, he's bounced back to shoot no worse than 43.8 percent and as high as Sunday's 73.3 percent over the last six games, allowing him to supplement his 10.5 rebounds per contest with equally impressive production on the scoreboard.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 20 in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles in blowout loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Efficient in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Has big night Friday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records 10th double-double•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles with shot again in loss•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.