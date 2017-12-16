Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Goes for 16 points in loss

Aldridge tallied 16 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 125-109 loss to the Rockets.

Although they charged in the fourth quarter, the Spurs were never really close in this game, and Aldridge and Pau Gasol were manhandled inside by Clint Capela and Ryan Anderson. He came into Friday's game with three double-doubles in the past five games and a 21 point, 9.2 rebound average over that span, so Aldridge has the usage and output to be a high-quality inside presence, but his team was simply outplayed tonight, which is a rarity for the Spurs.