Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Goes for 25 in win
Aldridge had 25 points (9-12 FG, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Monday's win over the Pistons.
Aldridge put together an efficient night from the floor and got to the line eight times, though he did commit a team-high four turnovers.
