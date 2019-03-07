Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Goes off for 32 points in win
Aldridge poured in 32 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 38 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Hawks on Wednesday.
Aldridge collected a game-high point total while just missing out on a double-double in Wednesday's win. Aldridge has been an offensive force as of late, scoring at least 22 points in five straight games and grabbing nine boards in four of those contests.
