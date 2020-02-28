Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Goes through non-contact practice
Aldridge (shoulder) participated in Friday's non-contact practice, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge missed Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks due to right shoulder soreness, but it's possible he could return as soon as Saturday. More information on his status may be provided following the Spurs' morning shootaround.
